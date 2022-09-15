You can now buy this multi-colour changing smartphone with 8GB RAM for Rs 17,999

NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone maker Tecno has launched its multi-colour changing smartphone Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition in India. Tecno claimed that it's India's first multi-colour changing smartphone with Polychromatic Photoisomer technology and is inspired by Mondrian's art. It said that the smartphone is a limited edition launch.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is packed with 8GB RAM+5GB virtual RAM expansion and is priced at Rs 17,999. The smartphone is packed with other eye-grabbing features that include a 64MP primary sensor+50MP portrait lens +2MP sensor triple back camera and 32MP selfie camera.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition comes only in a single storage variant in India as it has 128GB of internal storage and 8GB RAM. Tecno claims that the smartphone has a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes with a 6.8 FHD+ display and has 0.98mm bezels.

The display has a centred punch hole notch for the front camera and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. It runs on XOS, based on Android 12.

Pre-booking for the smartphone will commence on September 22 on Amazon and buyers can get a discount of 10 per cent using SBI Cards.

The smartphone is yet another addition to the company’s Camon 19 series that already boasts of Camon 19 Neo, Camon 19 and Camon 19 Pro 5G.

The Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition uses Polychromatic Photoisomer technology that enables the monochrome back cover to change and show multiple colours under illumination.

The smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Tecno claims that the battery gets charged from zero to 30 per cent within 13 minutes using the fast charging technology. The fingerprint scanner is side-mounted and comes with TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission.