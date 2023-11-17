YouTube Allows Monetisation On Videos With Breastfeeding Nudity

New Delhi: In a significant update, YouTube, under the ownership of Google, has made changes to its guidelines, opening the door for a broader range of content to monetize, including breastfeeding videos featuring nudity and sensual dance clips. These adjustments, applicable to both regular and gaming content.

One notable change allows videos depicting breastfeeding with nudity, but only when a child is present in the scene. YouTube acknowledges the value of breastfeeding content for parents and hopes that these alterations will give creators more room to share informative and helpful resources. (Also Read: ChatGPT To Replace Teachers? Check OpenAI's Big Plan To Revolutionise Classroom Teaching)

This move reflects the platform's commitment to inclusivity and addressing the diverse needs of its user base. (Also Read: A Look Inside Delhi's Jaw-Dropping Mansions Owned By Biz Tycoons - In Pics)

Furthermore, YouTube is relaxing restrictions on videos featuring sensual dance moves like twerking and grinding. Content that includes gyrating or rolling hips, fleeting minimal clothing, caresses of sexual body parts, and partnered dancers in close bodily contact can now qualify for ad revenue.

However, the guidelines maintain restrictions on explicit content, ensuring that deliberate and recurring displays of breasts, buttocks, and genitalia are prohibited.

While these changes expand the range of monetizable content, YouTube emphasizes that all creators must adhere to the platform's community guidelines and advertiser-friendly content policies.

This ensures that content remains within the bounds of responsible digital expression and provides a safe environment for users.

Critics have previously accused YouTube of having ad policies that disproportionately target women and LGBTQ individuals. Despite the recent adjustments, YouTube continues to face scrutiny regarding its advertising practices.

The platform appears to be striving to strike a balance between enabling diverse creative expression and maintaining a responsible and inclusive digital space.