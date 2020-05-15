YouTube back after being down, twitter flooded with memes

New Delhi: Youtube, the Google-owned video service, is back again after suffering a brief worldwide outage.

The video service went down for a couple of minutes in the wee hours of Friday.

Thousands took to social media to report about the error messages received or video streaming issues. Soon, twitter was flooded with hilarious memes on the outage.

all of us staring at our screens wondering if it’s just that we have shitty internet or that YouTube died#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/yUkWd3uC3M — sheed⁷ (@sheedbbie) May 14, 2020

YouTube just went like this, I don't know if I should laugh or cry at this point #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/kJnLC4KvD2 — Xion A. (@Macintosh_rar) May 14, 2020

#YouTubeDOWN How ya'll mfs look still tweeting when Youtube is back up. pic.twitter.com/hbY784Rc8D — IISkullzyII (@IISkullzyII) May 14, 2020

Users also posted some funny memes after Youtube was back again

#YouTubeDOWN

My mind: FUCK THERE'S GOING TO BE NO YOUTUBE... WHAT AM I GOING TO WATCH?? I HAVE NOTHING ELSE TO DO 10 minutes later :YouTube back up Me: pic.twitter.com/iocmdFJmlv — Selena (@Quantumshy) May 14, 2020

Though the website was restored, the company is yet to issue any statement on the reason behind the outage.