YouTube

YouTube back after being down, twitter flooded with memes

The video service went down for a couple of minutes in the wee hours of Friday. 

YouTube back after being down, twitter flooded with memes

New Delhi: Youtube, the Google-owned video service, is back again after suffering a brief worldwide outage.

The video service went down for a couple of minutes in the wee hours of Friday.

Thousands took to social media to report about the error messages received or video streaming issues. Soon, twitter was flooded with hilarious memes on the outage.

Users also posted some funny memes after Youtube was back again

Though the website was restored, the company is yet to issue any statement on the reason behind the outage.

