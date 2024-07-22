YouTube Down! Uploaded Videos Not Showing In Feed For Some Users

New Delhi: Three days after the Microsoft Windows Global Outage rattled the entire world, some users have complained that YouTube services are down.

Acknowledging the matter YouTube said that it is checking the issue. The video streaming site wrote on X, "thanks for flagging this! we're checking it out rn, we'll reach back out if we need any extra info!"

thanks for flagging this! we're checking it out rn, we'll reach back out if we need any extra info! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) July 22, 2024

Several users took to Twitter to flag the issue

YouTube is Down ... uploaded videos are not showing in feed @YouTube @YouTubeIndia July 22, 2024

For those wondering why Studio is down. It's a worldwide problem I was talking to @TeamYouTube on a chat and they said it's a known problem and they are working on a fix. #youtubestudio #YouTube #youtubedown pic.twitter.com/saxY2sz2pD — MiniMasterGG (@MiniMasterGG) July 22, 2024

Last Friday, massive Microsoft global outage impacted a host of services in banks, supermarkets, airlines and other major companies across the world, throwing services into a total disarray. The concerned Windows hosts were experiencing a "Blue Screen of Death (BSOD)" related to Falcon Sensor.

The CERT-In gave it a "Severity Rating and said it outage of Microsoft Windows is due to crowd stike agent Falcon Sensor update.