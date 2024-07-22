Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2769028
NewsTechnology
YOUTUBE

YouTube Down! Uploaded Videos Not Showing In Feed For Some Users

Some users have said that videos posted are not showing on their YouTube feed.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2024, 03:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

YouTube Down! Uploaded Videos Not Showing In Feed For Some Users

New Delhi: Three days after the Microsoft Windows Global Outage rattled the entire world, some users have complained that YouTube services are down.

Acknowledging the matter YouTube said that it is checking the issue. The video streaming site wrote on X, "thanks for flagging this! we're checking it out rn, we'll reach back out if we need any extra info!"

Several users took to Twitter to flag the issue

Last Friday, massive Microsoft global outage impacted a host of services in banks, supermarkets, airlines and other major companies across the world, throwing services into a total disarray.  The concerned Windows hosts were experiencing a "Blue Screen of Death (BSOD)" related to Falcon Sensor.

The CERT-In gave it a "Severity Rating and said it outage of Microsoft Windows is due to crowd stike agent Falcon Sensor update.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Kanwar Yatra Rules Row
DNA Video
DNA: Sunderkand vs Bakrid Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Chhatrapati Shivaji's 'Wagh Nakh' Arrives In Mumbai
DNA Video
DNA: What is Crowdstrike?
DNA Video
DNA: Has Trump accepted himself as President?
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's game over
DNA Video
DNA: Will RSS come in between Yogi and Maurya?
DNA Video
DNA: Dinosaur skeleton fetches record $44.6m at auction
DNA Video
DNA: Violent riots break out in Britain!
DNA Video
DNA: Decline in India's vulture population