YouTube Premium Price Increase in India: Individual, Student, And Family Plans Vs Spotify And Apple Music

YouTube Premium Price Increase in India: YouTube has increased the subscription prices for its premium users in India across all tiers. The Google-owned platform has increased the subscription prices in the country with up to a 58 per cent price hike on certain plans. The platform currently has a global user base of over 100 million subscribers.

Notably, the prices of student, individual, and family plans have gone up, and the new prices are already in force. However, the company hasn't cleared the cloud yet whether the streaming service will offer a grace period for existing subscribers before they must pay the new monthly subscription.

It is important to note that YouTube premium subscribers get benefits such as ad-free streaming of videos, the ability to watch videos or listen to music in the background, picture-in-picture (PiP) mode, and enhanced high-definition video streaming.

YouTube Premium Subscription Cost In India For Student, Family

The plans have recently seen an increase across various plans. The Student Monthly plan has gone up from Rs 79 to Rs 89, while the Individual Monthly plan has hiked from Rs 129 to Rs 149. The Family Monthly plan has experienced the most significant hike, jumping from Rs 189 to Rs 299.

Plan Type Previous Price New Price Increase Student Monthly Plan Rs 79 Rs 89 Rs 10 Individual Monthly Plan Rs 129 Rs 149 Rs 20 Family Monthly Plan Rs 189 Rs 299 Rs 110 Individual Prepaid Monthly Rs 139 Rs 159 Rs 20 Individual Prepaid Quarterly Rs 399 Rs 459 Rs 60 Individual Prepaid Annual Rs 1,290 Rs 1,490 Rs 200

For those opting for the prepaid options, the Individual Prepaid Monthly plan has increased from Rs 139 to Rs 159, the Individual Prepaid Quarterly plan from Rs 399 to Rs 459, and the Individual Prepaid Annual plan has gone up from Rs 1,290 to Rs 1,490.

Spotify Premium Subscription Cost In India For Individual, Family

The plan starts at Rs 119 per month for individuals, Rs 179 per month for a family plan (covering up to six Premium accounts), and Rs 59 per month for students. With the Premium subscription, you get benefits like ad-free, high-quality music, offline downloads, the ability to play music in any order, organize your listening queue, and more.

Plan Monthly Cost (INR) Description Individual 119 Ad-free, high-quality music, offline downloads, ability to play music in any order, organize your listening queue, and more. Family 179 Covers up to six Premium accounts with all the benefits of the individual plan, allowing each family member to have their own personalized listening experience. Student 59 All the benefits of the individual plan at a discounted rate for students.

Apple Music Subscription For Individual Cost In India For Individual

The individual plan is available for Rs 149 per month. For those using multiple Apple services, the Apple One plan is a better option at Rs 195 per month, bundling Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+ with 50GB of storage.

For families, Apple One offers a plan at Rs 365 per month for up to five members, including the same services with 200GB of iCloud+ storage.