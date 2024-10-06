YouTube Shorts Update 2024: YouTube has rolled out several features to its Shorts feature. YouTube Shorts provides a unique platform for creators to share captivating short-form videos, now extended up to 3 minutes in length.

The new feature will be available starting October 15, 2024, marking a shift in how users create and consume content on YouTube Shorts. The platform has primarily focused on videos up to 60 seconds where it rivals TikTok and Instagram Reels.

It is important to note that the new feature only affects videos with a square or vertical aspect ratio, and any videos uploaded prior to the implementation date will remain unaffected.

However, the new update comes in response to creator feedback, as it was one of the most requested features, providing more opportunities for storytelling.

The new feature fosters creativity by allowing users to produce quick, engaging content that grabs attention instantly. YouTube Shorts is perfect for storytelling, tutorials, or entertainment, helping creators connect with audiences in today's fast-paced digital landscape.

Additionally, YouTube introduced a feature that lets users utilize templates, making it simple to remix and recreate trending videos. By tapping the "Remix" button on a Short and selecting "Use this template," creators can easily join trends and personalize popular content.

This feature also enables users to extract content from various YouTube videos, expanding creative possibilities and enhancing interactivity on the platform.

How To Upload Video On YouTube Shorts

Step 1: Tap Create, then Upload a video.

Step 2: Select a video with a square or vertical aspect ratio.

Step 3: Tap NEXT to open the editor screen, where you can add text, filters, music, or other audio to your Short.

Step 4: Tap NEXT again to add details like a title (max 100 characters) and the privacy settings.

Step 5: Tap Select audience and choose either “Yes, it’s made for kids" or "No, it’s not made for kids".

Step 6: Tap UPLOAD to publish your Short.