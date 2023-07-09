topStoriesenglish2632912
YouTube Testing AI-Generated Quizzes

Users in the experiment will see the AI-generated quizzes popping up on the app homepage. 

Last Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 10:50 AM IST|Source: IANS

YouTube Testing AI-Generated Quizzes

New Delhi: Google-owned YouTube is testing artificial intelligence (AI)-generated quizzes on the mobile app Home feed. This feature aims to help users learn about topics they're interested in, the company said on the 'YouTube test features and experiments' page.

Users in the experiment will see the AI-generated quizzes popping up on the app homepage. "The quizzes will test your understanding of a subject covered in a video you recently watched," the platform said.

"If you choose to take a quiz, a link to the recently watched video will appear under it so you can easily navigate back to learn more about the topic at hand."

This global experiment is rolling out to a small percentage of users on iOS and Android who recently watched a few, select educational and English language videos.

Meanwhile, last week, the video-sharing platform had announced that it was testing a new lock screen feature, which will allow users to disable touch input while watching a video.

This feature will be available on Android and iOS. Although the feature is in testing, Premium members can access this feature until July 30.

