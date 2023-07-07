trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632362
MR BEAST

YouTuber Mr Beast Crosses Mark Zuckerberg To Become Most Followed On Threads, Offers Free Tesla To A Random Follower

MrBeast holds the title of the most followed YouTuber in the world, accumulating over 162 million subscribers. In the past as well, he had done several giveaways. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 08:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The popular YouTuber MrBeast has become the most followed person on Meta's new app 'Threads', surpassing Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The spike in his follower count came after he announced a giveaway of a Tesla car to one of his followers on Threads. His total follower count on the microblogging app has now reached around 2.9 million users.

In a post on Threads, MrBeast wrote, "To celebrate Threads launching, I'm going to give this Tesla to a random follower in 48 hours! Rethread so people are aware." MrBeast holds the title of the most followed YouTuber in the world, accumulating over 162 million subscribers.


Meta’s New App ‘Threads’

Mark Zuckerberg led Meta launched its new Twitter rival ‘Threads’ on Thursday, allowing Instagram users to create an account on Threads with the same by clicking on the link. For a temporary period, the profile link of Threads has been appearing on Instagram. 

“Your feed on Threads includes threads posted by people you follow, and recommended content from new creators you haven’t discovered yet. Posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length. You can easily share a Threads post to your Instagram story, or share your post as a link on any other platform you choose,” Meta wrote in Threads.

Threads Controversy

Since the launch of Threads, many are pointing out that Meta's app is a copy of Twitter. In fact, Twitter has threatened to sue Threads over misappropriated trade secrets. Moreover, tech billionaire Elon Musk commented on a post that Competition was ok, cheating wasn't. 

