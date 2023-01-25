YouTuber Waits 2 Months Outside Twitter Headquarter to get a hug From Elon Musk | Watch

New Delhi: Tech billionaire and the owner of Twitter, SpaceX, and Tesla Elon Musk is no doubt a renowned personality with a lot of fan following in the US and the outside. A YouTuber named Fidias waited for many months outside Twitter’s headquarter to give him a hug. His wish came true on the National Hugging Day and he finally hugged Musk in the office.

ALSO READ | The Washington Post Lays off 20 Newsroom Staff, Shuts Gaming Division

“We are definitely living in a simulation @elonmusk ! Happy National Hugging Day everyone,” Fidias tweeted in his official channel on January 22, 2023.

Elon Musk shared the photo post of Fidias in his Twitter handle with an emoji.

A Twitter user Matt Wallace commented on the tweet and said that was epic with a laughing emoji. Another user named John Hawkins commented, “Oh wow, it finally happened! Congrats, man! I know you've been working on that for months!

A Twitter user Tayo Aina wrote that he was the definition of determination.

Another user Ozer took a dig in the comment and wrote Rishi Sunak lookaliked hugging Elon Musk.

Twitter to launch a higher priced subscription with zero-ads

Twitter head Elon Musk has said in a Twitter thread that the platform is planning to bring a higher priced subscription with zero-ads in the coming days. It will provide rich and smooth user experience as Musk said that “ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big”. The microblogging site is taking steps to address both the problem.