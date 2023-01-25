topStoriesenglish2565575
NewsTechnology
ELON MUSK

YouTuber Waits 2 Months Outside Twitter Headquarter to get a hug From Elon Musk | Watch

A YouTuber named Fidias got the opportunity to hug Twitter head Elon Musk after camping for many months outside Twitter headquarter. Fidias is a profesional youtuber who has made a new video in which he hugged top 100 celebrities.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 01:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • YouTuber Fidias hugs Elon Musk on National Hugging Day.
  • He waited for many months to get a hug from Musk.
  • Netizens praise the youtuber's determination and call epic.

Trending Photos

YouTuber Waits 2 Months Outside Twitter Headquarter to get a hug From Elon Musk | Watch

New Delhi: Tech billionaire and the owner of Twitter, SpaceX, and Tesla Elon Musk is no doubt a renowned personality with a lot of fan following in the US and the outside. A YouTuber named Fidias waited for many months outside Twitter’s headquarter to give him a hug. His wish came true on the National Hugging Day and he finally hugged Musk in the office.

ALSO READ | The Washington Post Lays off 20 Newsroom Staff, Shuts Gaming Division

“We are definitely living in a simulation @elonmusk ! Happy National Hugging Day everyone,” Fidias tweeted in his official channel on January 22, 2023.

Elon Musk shared the photo post of Fidias in his Twitter handle with an emoji.

A Twitter user Matt Wallace commented on the tweet and said that was epic with a laughing emoji. Another user named John Hawkins commented, “Oh wow, it finally happened! Congrats, man! I know you've been working on that for months!

ALSO READ | WhatsApp will let users to send original, high-quality photos soon

A Twitter user Tayo Aina wrote that he was the definition of determination.

Another user Ozer took a dig in the comment and wrote Rishi Sunak lookaliked hugging Elon Musk.

Twitter to launch a higher priced subscription with zero-ads

Twitter head Elon Musk has said in a Twitter thread that the platform is planning to bring a higher priced subscription with zero-ads in the coming days. It will provide rich and smooth user experience as Musk said that “ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big”. The microblogging site is taking steps to address both the problem.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Tukde Tukde' gang excited over propaganda documentary!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 24, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023