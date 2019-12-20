Yuvraj Singh-backed Healthians expands operations in over 30 cities across 7 states

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh-backed Healthians, which is India's leading health test at home brand, has expanded its operations in more than 30 cities across seven states including Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Dehradun, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Amritsar, after its humble beginning from Delhi-NCR.

Founded by Deepak Sahni, the health startup has reached out to over 7 lakh households and has raised multiple rounds of funding from various investors including Health Start, Yuvraj Singh's investment venture - YouWeCan, Asuka Holdings, BEENEXT, Digital Garage and others.

Healthcare in India has always been more of a reactive step. But while this approach may have worked in the past, with increasing economic development come new age issues such as deteriorating quality of food, air, lack of exercise, increased levels of stress that can only be tackled with a proactive approach to health, Healthians said.

While rising affluence and a rising trend towards health consciousness may seem to portray that preventive healthcare is being adopted, another aspect to this discussion is that with so many diets, new exercise regimes, and all the hype surrounding it many people make the mistake of confusing health with fitness. While focussing on fitness it is essential to determine one’s body's inherent strengths and weaknesses and preventive healthcare, specifically health tests can assist with this.

Healthians has a mission to add ten healthy years to the life of every Individual. Since India's population is one of the youngest in the world, any chronic illnesses that affect our young generation could lead to an economic burden to the tune of trillions of dollars. Health is wealth and Healthians seems to be ensuring it stays that way for India’s millennial workforce.

With the health app, beyond tests, customers are informed of future health trends along with with medical recommendations, dietary and lifestyle advice on the basis of test reports, medical history and lifestyle inputs.

Preventive healthcare in India especially the diagnostics sector in India is poised for sharp growth owing to the increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases as well as improvements in technology and diagnostic procedures. Over the last couple of years, the market has grown at a rate of 15-20% and was poised at nearly INR 40,000 Cr. as of 2016-17.