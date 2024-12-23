Zeb-Axon 200 Bluetooth Speaker Launched In India With RGB Lights Under Rs 10,000; Check Specs

Zeb-Axon 200 Speaker India Launch: Consumer electronic brand Zebronics has launched the Zeb-Axon 200 Bluetooth speaker in the Indian market. It features a portable powerhouse speaker designed to deliver unmatched sound performance and versatility. The newly-launched speaker comes with a pioneer tech chipset that allows users to seamlessly connect over 100 Z-Sync enabled speakers just at a push of a button.

The speaker is powered by an advanced chipset which ensures synchronised and booming sound engulfs any space and creates a vibing experience. It is a portable gadget that comes with a sturdy handle to carry the music on-the-go.

Zeb-Axon 200 Bluetooth Speaker (Specifications)

With a pulsating 180W RMS output that is delivered through 5-high performance drivers & dual passive radiators, the Zeb-Axon 200 is a powerhouse that delivers crystal clear sound and bombastic bass & along with the magic of RGB lights, partying anywhere is not a problem anymore.

The Zeb-Axon 200 outshines in all formats be it indoor settings or outdoor adventures. It comes equipped with BT v5.3 for seamless connection and when needed can switch to AUX or USB for added versatility to enjoy uninterrupted music anywhere. The IPX6 rating ensures water resistance combined with its robust design with a fabric finish, making the Zeb-Axon 200 ideal for pool-side parties, beach outings etc.

The speaker includes easy-to-use buttons for power, volume, and modes of connection, all located on the top for quick access. The battery lasts up to 10 hours on default settings (50% volume with LED off) and charges quickly via a Type-C cable.

Zeb-Axon 200 Bluetooth Speaker Modes

The speaker also includes three EQ modes: Balance Mode for everyday listening, Sound Monster Mode for enhanced bass, and Vocal Enhance Mode for clearer vocals during calls, podcasts, or audiobooks.

Zeb-Axon 200 Bluetooth Speaker Price In India And Availability

The Zebronics Zeb-Axon 200 speaker is now available at an introductory price of Rs. 9,999 on the e-commerce platform Amazon.in.