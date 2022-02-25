Zee Explainer: What is Dark Web and what all is there in this dark side of Internet?

Do you ever spend a day without using the Internet? If you don't, you should know that the everyday websites you visit are just a small territory of the world of the Internet and that there is also a 'dark' side of the web, known as the 'Dark Web'.

Not many people are aware that there are a lot of things that take place on a daily basis on the 'Dark Web' and its growth in recent times is something we should know.

What is Dark Web?

The Internet has seen many developments since it has come into existence and the Dark Web, which is made up of hidden sites, is also a part of that evolution. Sites on the Dark Web operate using encryption software that prevents unauthorized access to digital information.

In simpler words, this encryption software lets Dark Web users stay anonymous and hide their locations. This would now give you a hint why the Dark Web is known to be the home to several illegal and criminal activities.

How to access Dark Web?

An Internet user can only use the Dark Web with the help of search engines designed specifically to unearth these hidden sites and one can't access it through standard web browsers like Google Chrome, Yahoo and Mozilla Firefox.

The Dark Web uses what is called 'The Onion Router' (TOR), which is a hidden service protocol and creates a virtual private network (VPN). The 'TOR' servers are undetectable from search engines and let users remain anonymous.

While the website addresses on the surface web, the part of the web that most people use, end with .com, .in, .org or .gov, the Dark Web addresses end with .onion.

What all is available on Dark Web?

It is said that "Technology is a useful servant, but a dangerous master" and it stands true in the context of today's Internet usage. While food, clothes, medicines, books and several other such items are easily available on the surface web, the Dark Web is used to get hold of illegal drugs, firearms, credit and debit card numbers, child pornography, and among other things.

According to a 2016 report by Daniel Moore and Thomas Rid, researchers at King's College in London, dark web sites are most commonly used for crime. They looked at 5,205 live websites, of which, some 1,547 hosted illicit material.

Since the dark web is a part of the Internet that lies beyond the reach of search engines, the visitors in this black market mainly pay using cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin to stay anonymous.

Is accessing Dark Web illegal?

Surfing the dark web won't land you in jail but buying illegal drugs, firearms or downloading child pornography is forbidden by law.

(Stay tuned with Zee News for more on the Dark Web Specials series)