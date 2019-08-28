Zee Marathi's 'Kisan Abhiman App' completes 1 year of enriching farmer lives

Mumbai: Launched last 15th August with the singular purpose of improving the lives of farmers, we are happy to inform that Zee Marathi's Kisaan Abhiman app has received more than 50,000 downloads and over 40,000 registrations in its inaugural year. Available in 10 languages, the app hopes to better the lives of all farmers across India.

Zee Marathi has always tried to give back to rural Maharashtra, be it associating with Aamir Khan's Paani foundation for a drought free Maharashtra or this free-of-cost app for farmers. As rural economy is majorly driven by agriculture, taking a step forward, this platform brings all the stakeholders related to farm products together i.e. farmers, wholesalers, retailers, customers, agro-product manufacturers & so on. The thought behind the initiative is to make the life of farmers better and truly become a source of pride for farmers.

The website/app allows anyone to get listed as sellers e.g. farmers, wholesalers etc. or as buyers e.g. individual customers, retailers, organizations, hotels etc. The seller can list the products they want to sell, and the buyer can directly buy from the seller.

This establishes direct connection facilitating both to get a better deal on farm products. It also provides easy access of information from local to national markets.

One of the other key features is that it is available in 10 major Indian languages. It means the person can navigate through the website/app in a language they are comfortable in.

The link to the website is www.kisanabhimaan.com and mobile app can be downloaded on android platforms with the name 'Kisan Abhimaan'.