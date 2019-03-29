ZEE5 now available on Jio KaiOS platform

New Delhi: India's fastest growing OTT platform ZEE5 has announced association with Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd under which bespoke version of the ZEE5 app will now be available on Jio KaiOS feature phones.

“The partnership aims to bring on board the 40mn+ users of Jio Feature phones in the country today, who are seeking engaging entertainment options in addition to the features that the phone inherently offers,” the company said in a statement.

"Through our library that houses music, TV shows, news and such, the audience will now have access to content on-the-go and at their convenience. ZEE5 is constantly looking at building value for its subscribers and advertisers alike, and with this partnership we are confident of filling a vacuum for brands who are seeking inroads into the regional audience's mindspace," Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India said.

Through this alliance, Jio KaiOS subscribers will have access to the substantial VOD (Video On Demand) offering on the ZEE5 platform. These include the following:

Unrestricted content offering across popular Hindi and regional channels - ZEE TV, & TV, ZEE Anmol, Zing, ZEE Marathi, ZEE Tamil, ZEE Bangla, ZEE Yuva, Sarthak TV, ZEE Kannada, ZEE Cinema, ZEE Action, & Pictures, ZEE Café, & flix, ZEE ETC and so on

An exhaustive collection of music across genres such as film music from Hindi and regional movies, Indi-pop, categorised by mood, event telecasts and so on

Popular movies across languages such as Hindi, Bhojpuri, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam

The viewers will also have access to the vast regional content library that ZEE5 has curated over the past year.

As of December 2018, ZEE5 has 56.3 mn monthly active users, who spend an average of 31 minutes on the platform per day