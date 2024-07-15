Zen Technologies Launches AI-Powered Robot For Global Defense Market

New Delhi: Zen Technologies, an anti-drone technology and defense training solutions provider, in collaboration with its subsidiary AI Turing Technologies on Monday introduced the AI-powered robot Prahasta, among other products, for the global defense market.

Prahasta is an automated quadruped that uses LiDAR (light detection and ranging) and reinforcement learning to understand and create real-time 3D terrain mapping for unparalleled mission planning, navigation, and threat assessment.

The company also launched the anti-drone system camera Hawkeye, remote-controlled weapon station Barbarik-URCWS, and Sthir Stab 640, a rugged stabilized sight designed mainly for armored vehicles, ICVs, and boats.

"These innovations represent a significant advancement in autonomous defense operations. We believe the launch of these products will raise awareness around the need to integrate advanced robotics into combat and reconnaissance missions.

Our self-funded products will further enable Zen to offer an expanded range of cutting-edge technologies to both current and prospective clients," Zen Technologies' Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Atluri said.

The Hyderabad-based firm claims Barbarik-URCWS to be the world's lightest remote-controlled weapon station, offering precise targeting capabilities (5.56 mm to 7.62 mm calibers) for ground vehicles and naval vessels, maximizing battlefield effectiveness while minimizing personnel risk.

The Shares of Zen Technologies settled at Rs 1,362.00 apiece on BSE on Monday, up 5 percent from the previous close.