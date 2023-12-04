Zerodha Apologises For Technical Glitch On Trading App Kite; Says Issue Resolved Now
Frustrated users expressed their inability to log in due to the glitch, questioning the repeated problems on crucial days.
New Delhi: Zerodha's trading app Kite encountered another technical glitch on Monday. Today marks the third consecutive month of such a tech malfunction for the platform.
This incident coincided with the stock market reaching an all-time high. Frustrated users expressed their inability to log in due to the glitch with some expressing concern for positional traders facing login issues on a day with a significant market gap. Another user labeled it a scam, questioning the repeated problems on crucial days.
Here are some twitter reactions:
Zerodha whenever you need it the most #kite #zerodha pic.twitter.com/dLGDSocJsW — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) December 4, 2023
At Zerodha Kite, you get never-ending glitches and technical issues. pic.twitter.com/cT8C6ZqoeO— Parth Goyal (@StocksRoyale) December 4, 2023
Zerodha acknowledged the problem at 9:29 a.m., advising users to log in through the mobile app.
Some of our users are facing issues with logging into Kite web. We are looking into the issue. In the meantime, please log into the Kite mobile app. — Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) December 4, 2023
Some of our users were facing issues with logging into Kite and adding instruments to the marketwatch. These issues are resolved. We regret the inconvenience caused. https://t.co/MKtnzPKUYd — Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) December 4, 2023
The issue was later resolved, and Zerodha apologized for any inconvenience caused. Similar technical glitches occurred on October 31 and November 6.
