Zerodha Apologises For Technical Glitch On Trading App Kite; Says Issue Resolved Now

New Delhi: Zerodha's trading app Kite encountered another technical glitch on Monday. Today marks the third consecutive month of such a tech malfunction for the platform.

This incident coincided with the stock market reaching an all-time high. Frustrated users expressed their inability to log in due to the glitch with some expressing concern for positional traders facing login issues on a day with a significant market gap. Another user labeled it a scam, questioning the repeated problems on crucial days.

Here are some twitter reactions:

At Zerodha Kite, you get never-ending glitches and technical issues. pic.twitter.com/cT8C6ZqoeO December 4, 2023

Zerodha acknowledged the problem at 9:29 a.m., advising users to log in through the mobile app.

Some of our users are facing issues with logging into Kite web. We are looking into the issue. In the meantime, please log into the Kite mobile app. — Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) December 4, 2023

Some of our users were facing issues with logging into Kite and adding instruments to the marketwatch. These issues are resolved. We regret the inconvenience caused. https://t.co/MKtnzPKUYd — Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) December 4, 2023

The issue was later resolved, and Zerodha apologized for any inconvenience caused. Similar technical glitches occurred on October 31 and November 6.