Zerodha Apologises For Technical Glitch On Trading App Kite; Says Issue Resolved Now

Frustrated users expressed their inability to log in due to the glitch, questioning the repeated problems on crucial days.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 01:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Zerodha's trading app Kite encountered another technical glitch on Monday. Today marks the third consecutive month of such a tech malfunction for the platform.

This incident coincided with the stock market reaching an all-time high. Frustrated users expressed their inability to log in due to the glitch with some expressing concern for positional traders facing login issues on a day with a significant market gap. Another user labeled it a scam, questioning the repeated problems on crucial days.

Here are some twitter reactions:

Zerodha acknowledged the problem at 9:29 a.m., advising users to log in through the mobile app.

The issue was later resolved, and Zerodha apologized for any inconvenience caused. Similar technical glitches occurred on October 31 and November 6.

