Nitin Kamath tweet

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath pokes fun at Twitter for not getting verified, says ‘Almost always rejected’

CRED founder Kunal Shah took no time to comment on his post which read, "people with blue ticks secretly want a good salary". Kamath replied with banter, saying "we are looking for a social media influencer with a blue tick".

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath pokes fun at Twitter for not getting verified, says ‘Almost always rejected’

Zerodha’s co-founder Nithin Kamath has expressed his disappointment of not getting verified on Twitter in a witty and humorous way. He shared a post on June 4 hinting that since his early childhood days, he has been ‘rejected for almost everything.

While sharing a screenshot of the note he got from Twitter, Kamath tweeted, "Twitter @verified just reminded me of my school & college days, almost always rejected (sic).”

After a couple of hours of his tweet, Kamath’s account got verified with a blue tick as Twitter decided to verify his handle.

CRED founder Kunal Shah took no time to comment on his post which read, "people with blue ticks secretly want a good salary". Kamath replied with banter, saying "we are looking for a social media influencer with a blue tick".

Shah then commented again on the post saying, "Got you verified. Without the job or salary."

Zerodha,  an online platform that invests in stocks, derivatives, and mutual funds started its operations on August 15, 2010, with the goal of breaking all barriers that traders and investors face in India in terms of cost, support, and technology.

