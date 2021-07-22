हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zomato

Zomato, Amazon, Myntra, and Paytm impacted by temporary outage, here's why

Several airlines, banks and technology websites were coming back online on Thursday afternoon after a brief outage. Zomato, Amazon, Myntra, and Paytm were also down for some time. 

Zomato, Amazon, Myntra, and Paytm impacted by temporary outage, here’s why

New Delhi: Several airlines, banks and technology websites were coming back online on Thursday afternoon after a brief outage, the third such widespread incident noted in just a span of two months, raising alarms across social media.

Websites of Delta Air Lines, Costco Wholesale Corp, American Express and Home Depot were down, displaying domain name system (DNS) service errors. Zomato, Amazon, Myntra, and Paytm were also reportedly down for some time. 

Cloud services provider Akamai Technologies had given an alert on its "Edge DNS" service incident, noting a "partial outage" on its website. "We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations," it said later in a tweet.

Oracle Corp said it was monitoring the global issue related to a cloud-based DNS solution provider impacting access to many internet resources, including its own cloud services.

DNS is a service that translates readable domain names to machine readable IP addresses, connecting it to a server and delivering the requested page on the user`s phone or laptop.

In June, multiple outages hit social media, government and news websites across the globe, with some reports pointing to a glitch at U.S.-based cloud computing service providers. Also Read: Zomato shares to list early on Friday, will they deliver bumper listing gains?

About 3,500 users reported issues with Airbnb`s website, while nearly 1,500 Home Depot users reported problems, according to outage tracking website Downdetector. Also Read: Best fixed deposit interest rates: Check 5 banks offering up to 7% return on yearly FDs

