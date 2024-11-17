Zomato Launches ‘District’ App For Dining & Ticket Booking: Check Features

New Delhi: Food-delivery platform Zomato has introduced ‘District,’ an app for dining services and ticket booking for a host of other events. It is available on both iOS and Android platforms. The app combines dining services with ticket bookings for movies, live performances, sports events and more.

With ‘District,’ Zomato introduces its third major service after its popular food delivery platform and BlinkIT’s quick-commerce service. The company aims to become the go-to app for anyone eager to dine out or explore events and experiences in their city.

Zomato’s entry into the going-out segment is a smart step to broaden its revenue sources and tap into the growing entertainment market. The company, in August 2023 strengthened its position in this space by acquiring Paytm’s events and ticketing business for Rs 2,048 crore.

Key Features of Zomato's District App

The District app brings together a wide range of services to enhance your outings:

- Movie Ticket Booking: Easily book tickets for your favorite films at popular chains like PVR-Inox and Cinepolis.

- Event Reservations: Secure your spot at concerts, plays, and live events with just a few taps.

- Dining Reservations: Reserve tables at top restaurants using Zomato’s vast network for seamless dining experiences.

Zomato’s ticketing services on the District app will face competition from BookMyShow, India’s pioneering ticketing platform, launched in August 2007 and backed by Reliance.