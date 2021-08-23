Zoom faces massive outage, disrupts live meetings and online classes

Zoom, the popular video conferencing service which garnered popularity especially during the COVID-19 pandemic has faced an outage. Several users complained that they are facing issues while joining a meeting today.

This also stopped the online classes and workplace meetings. Acknowledging the trouble, Zoom took to Twitter to inform that the issue has been fixed and all services of the conferencing tool are operational on its portal. Even Downdetector echoed the same.

Zoom said, “We are aware of a subset of customers experiencing errors while joining a live meeting. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them." It further added, “We have resolved the issue causing a subset of customers to experience errors while joining a live meeting. We will continue to monitor and provide updates as we have them."

The official Zoom down status tracker site revealed that the company is currently monitoring the issue even after the fix. This also hints at the fact some of the users can get back to their calls or meetings.

A bug on Zoom forced users to discontinue their live meetings and users were not able to log in to their respective Zoom accounts and initiate conferences. Zoom shot to fame during the pandemic as people started having meetings virtually via these apps. The video conferencing tool was heavily criticised for its security lapses and privacy.

