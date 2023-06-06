Zoom's New Feature To Give AI Summaries Of Meetings You've Missed

San Francisco: Video conferencing platform Zoom has launched key features of Zoom IQ -- Meeting summary and Chat compose, which will help teams improve productivity, balance workday priorities, and collaborate more effectively.

With 'Meeting summary', Zoom Meeting hosts can now create a summary powered by its own large language models and share it via Team Chat and email without recording the conversation.

Hosts receive automated summaries and can share them with attendees and those who didn't attend to improve team collaboration and speed up productivity.

"With the introduction of these new capabilities in Zoom IQ, an incredible generative AI assistant, teams can further enhance their productivity for everyday tasks, freeing up more time for creative work and expanding collaboration," Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom, said in a statement.

With 'Chat compose', Team Chat users can now use the generative AI-powered compose feature, which leverages OpenAI's technology, to draft messages based on the context of a Team Chat thread in addition to changing message tone and length as well as rephrasing responses to customize text recommendations.

To use these features, customers will need to go to the Zoom admin console and opt into the free trials for each feature.

In addition, the company said that the next set of generative AI-powered features, scheduled to be released soon, will allow users to draft email content, summarise Team Chat threads, organise ideas, and draft whiteboard content.