ZOOOK launches Show Stopper Party Speaker, Studio Solo soundbar starting at Rs 5,999

New Delhi: French consumer technology brand ZOOOK has launched two speakers in the Indian market – a 100-watt Show Stopper Party Speaker and 50-watt soundbar Studio solo.

Both the speakers are available on Amazon. The Show Stopper Party Speaker is available for Rs 14,999 while the Studio Solo is priced at Rs 5,999. Show Stopper Party Speaker is equipped with circular LED lights, which change colours and patterns with responsive sound. On the other hand, Studio Solo has a slim LED light bar underining the speaker.

Show Stopper Party Speaker

This speaker comes with two 6.5 inch full-range Woofers and two 2 inch Tweeters. It is powered with a built-in amplifier and smooth equalizer bass & treble controller. The speaker supports multiple connectivity, with Bluetooth, on-board USB reader, TF card slot and Aux to play MP3 or other music files. It weighs 5.7 kg, and the attached handle on the top provides easy mobility. The speaker has a comprehensive control panel on the top to manually adjust echo, bass, volume, treble etc. It comes with a wireless mic for karaoke performances and remote control. The speaker also has two inputs to attach wired mics and one input to attach guitar. It has integrated rechargeable 4000 mAh battery and is compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, including the iPhone, iPod, most android devices.

Studio Solo soundbar

The soundbar comes with built-in subwoofers. The light bar consists of seven colour. Users can also choose to turn off the light by tapping on the ON/OFF button provided on the device. It gives a 50W output and supports USB, Aux Optical cable as well as Bluetooth. It can be used with TV as a soundbar or can be used as a normal Bluetooth speaker. HIFI sound with DSP and 3D surround effect. There are two speaker drivers, a subwoofer and dual channels. Studio Solo uses Bluetooth version 5.0 to connect instantly and deliver more stability. Additionally, when connected with the user’s smartphone, it allows lower power consumption. Its high capacity rechargeable 1800 mAh lithium battery lets you enjoy music for up to 3 hours. Also, you can manage your calls when connected with a smartphone.