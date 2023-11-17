Congress Releases Election Manifesto For Poll-Bound Telangana, Promises Six Guarantees

Hyderabad: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday unveiled a comprehensive election manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana, promising six guarantees under the banner of 'Abhaya Hastham.' Here are the key highlights: -

Just as we fulfilled all our promises in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, we are similarly committed to fulfilling our promises to the people of Telangana.

1. Mahalakshmi Scheme - Empowering Women

In a significant move, the Congress pledges to provide Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women under the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme. Additionally, women will benefit from affordable gas cylinders priced at Rs 500 and free travel on TSRTC buses across the state.

2. Rythu Bharosa - Agricultural Support



The party commits to offering financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers and tenant farmers. Agricultural labourers will receive Rs 12,000 annually, and a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for paddy, ensuring comprehensive support under 'Rythu Bharosa.'

3. Gruha Jyothi - Powering Homes



If Congress secures victory, it promises 200 units of free electricity for all households through the 'Gruha Jyothi' initiative, enhancing the living standards of the people.

4. Indiramma Indlu - Housing For All



Under this scheme, families without a house will receive a house site, coupled with Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for construction, reinforcing the commitment to housing for all.

5. Yuva Vikasam - Education Empowerment



'Yuva Vikasam' ensures students' financial well-being with a Rs 5 lakh assistance card for college fees, emphasizing the party's dedication to youth development.

6. Cheyutha - Social Security



In a move to provide social security, a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 will be extended to various groups, including senior citizens, widows, disabled individuals, beedi workers, and more. Health insurance of Rs 10 lakh is also on the agenda.

While launching the party's manifesto, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed confidence that these guarantees would help the people of Telangana realize their dreams. He emphasized the party's commitment to social justice, economic empowerment, and progress, vowing not to let the sacrifices of the Telangana movement go in vain.

The manifesto launch coincided with ongoing polling in Madhya Pradesh, where Congress reaffirmed its commitment to fulfilling promises, citing successful implementations in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

With Telangana Assembly elections scheduled for November 30, voters will decide the fate of political parties. The results, along with those from four other states, will be announced on December 3.

In the 2018 Assembly election, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) secured a significant victory, winning 88 out of 119 seats, while Congress secured 19 seats. Stay tuned for more updates on this crucial electoral battle in Telangana.