Hindi SSC Paper Leak Case: Days After Midnight Arrest Drama, Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Likely To Be Released Today

Warangal: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, who was arrested by police from his residence in Karimnagar in midnight of Tuesday and granted bail by a magistrate court in the Hindi SSC paper leak case on Thursday, will be released on Friday.

His Advocate Shyam Sunder Reddy said, "Court has accepted our request and bail was granted to Bandi Sanjay furnishing with and sureties and Rs 20,000. Friday morning after furnishing the release order, he will be released from the Karim Nagar jail." The lawyer said that the court has set a condition that he can`t leave India without permission.

Bandi, 3 Others Remanded To Judicial Custody

Earlier on Wednesday, Bandi Sanjay along with three others was sent to judicial custody till April 19 in the SSC paper leak case. "Bandi Sanjay and 3 others have been sent to judicial custody till April 19 and will be shifted to Karimnagar jail," Advocate Karuna Sagar, lawyer of Bandi Sanjay had said. "We will be filing a contempt proceeding against the investigative officer for violating the SC guidelines. We are planning to challenge the order in High Court tomorrow," he had added.

High Drama Over Sanjay Bandi's Midnight Arrest

Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained after midnight on Wednesday from his residence in Karimnagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s visit to the state. Reportedly, a team of police reached the MP`s residence in Karimnagar and took him into custody. This created a tense atmosphere as Bandi Sanjay`s supporters and party workers tried to stop the police.

Earlier the police registered a case against BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar under sections 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 4(A), 6 T.S. Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and 66-D ITA-2000-2008 at the Kamlapur police station of Warangal district.

Responding to the arrest, the office of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the detention of Bandi Sanjay in the SSC paper leak case is "totally undemocratic" and there is a "clear-cut conspiracy" in the whole episode."

In a statement, his office said, “The Telangana State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been detained by Police late at night from his residence in Karimnagar. The Police have not yet announced officially on what grounds he was detained. There is a clear-cut conspiracy in the whole episode. The detention of Bandi Sanjay is totally undemocratic. The BRS government is gradually losing credibility among the public hence they are performing these stunts. This paper leak is out and out a failure of the BRS government."

An official from Bandi Sanjay Kumar`s office also alleged that the detention has been done to cover up the recent failures of the Telangana government regarding school and job examinations.