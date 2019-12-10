हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Bodies of accused in vet's rape-murder case shifted to Gandhi Hospital

On Monday, the High Court had directed that the bodies will be transported to Gandhi Medical College and will be preserved there till December 13.

Hyderabad: Bodies of accused in vet&#039;s rape-murder case shifted to Gandhi Hospital
File Image

Hyderabad: The bodies of the four accused in the veterinarian rape and murder case were shifted to Gandhi Hospital from Mahabubnagar Government Medical College on Tuesday after the Telangana High Court ordered to preserve their bodies till December 13.

The four accused were killed in an encounter last week. On Monday, the High Court had directed that the bodies will be transported to Gandhi Medical College and will be preserved there till December 13 and scheduled the matter for further hearing on December 12.

The case was adjourned as the Supreme Court will on December 11 hear a plea seeking action against police personnel involved in the encounter.

The petitioner has sought registration of an FIR, investigation and action against police personnel who were involved in the encounter.

The accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar on the morning of December 6.

On Sunday, a complaint was filed against Cyberabad Police alleging that the four suspects were killed in a fake encounter.

The Telangana government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the police encounter against the four accused.

The veterinarian was gang-raped and killed by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana`s Shamshabad on November 27. 

Her charred body was recovered on November 28.

Tags:
Telangana High Courtveterinarian rape-murderMahabubnagar Government MedicalGandhi hospital
Next
Story

Supreme Court agrees to hear Hyderabad encounter case on December 11

Must Watch

PT21M59S

Taal Thok Ke: Politics on Delhi fire accident