Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder: Telangana govt orders setting up of fast-track court for speedy trial

HYDERABAD: Amid growing protest over the gang-rape and gruesome murder of a young government veterinarian on Wednesday, the Telangana government on Sunday ordered the setting up of a fast-track for expeditious trial of the accused in the case.

According to reports, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao passed the order after being briefed by the senior state government officials about the growing public protest over the incident across the country and the demand for capital punishment for the accused.

Chief Minister KCR directed the authorities to expedite the investigation into the incident and take the strictest action against the four culprits.

The decision to set up a fast-track court for a quick trial in the case was taken after a high-level meeting during which the CM asked the officials to begin the process for an expeditious trial in the case.

Earlier on Saturday, the four accused - Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu - were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Ranga Reddy court. They were later shifted to the Chanchalguda jail.

On Saturday evening, three cops were also suspended over alleged negligence in filing the FIR in connection with the rape and murder of the veterinarian.

"Sub-inspector M Ravi Kumar and head constables P Venu Gopal Reddy and A Sathyanarayana Goud were placed under suspension till further orders based on the findings of a detailed inquiry," Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said.

He said that a detailed inquiry on the dereliction of duty was carried out on Saturday.

"A detailed inquiry was conducted on the dereliction of duty on delaying the registration of FIR relating to a missing woman of Shamshabad Police Station on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday," Sajjanar said.

All the officers of the Cyberabad police have been once again instructed to register the cases irrespective of jurisdiction whenever a complaint related to cognisable offence is received in the police station.

Meanwhile, massive protests continued across Telangana and several parts of the country, including the national capital.

The burnt body of the doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in the Telangana`s Ranga Reddy district.

As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the veterinary doctor was sexually assaulted and then murdered by the accused, who set her on fire after committing the crime.