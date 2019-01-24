हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telangana

Phase II of panchayat polls in Telangana on Friday

Polling would begin at 7 am and end at 1 pm even as counting would be taken up from 2 pm, the SEC said.

Phase II of panchayat polls in Telangana on Friday

Hyderabad: The second phase of the panchayat polls in Telangana will be held on Friday amid tight security, the state election commission (SEC) said on Thursday.

Polling would begin at 7 am and end at 1 pm even as counting would be taken up from 2 pm, the SEC said.

As many as 10,668 candidates are contesting for sarpanch posts in 3,342 panchayats while 63,480 candidates are in the fray for 26,191 wards, official communication from the SEC said.

About 50,000 security personnel would be deployed to ensure peaceful polling, said a police official Jitender.

The first phase was held on January 21 and the third phase would be held on January 30.

