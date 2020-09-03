Suspected Maoist killed in encounter in Telangana, country-made pistol recovered

HYDERABAD: A suspected Maoist was killed in a police encounter in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothegudem district bordering Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred in the forest near Devallagudem village of Gundala Mandal in the early hours of the day.

According to the District Superintendent of Police, Sunil Dutt, "at Dubbagudem, a special police team spotted two people on a motorcycle early morning today who looked suspicious. When they were asked to stop but they opened fire. In retaliation, the police too opened fire killing one of them instantly while the other person escaped."

A country-made pistol was recovered from the deceased who is believed to be in the mid-20s. However, his identity is yet to be ascertained. The local police are hunting for the other person who escaped.

On the other hand, Telangana Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy is touring the north Telangana districts and meeting the SPs and other top police officials in the backdrop of information that Maoists are once again trying to get a foothold in Telangana.

Telangana Police have successfully thwarted the attempts by Maoists to revive their activity during the last six years. However, in the areas bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, the banned outfit has been continuing efforts to regain the lost ground.