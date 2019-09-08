close

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as Telangana Governor

Soundararajan, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Tamil Nadu, is the second Governor of Telangana.

Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as Telangana Governor
Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad: Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday took oath as the new Governor of Telangana. Telangana High Court Chief Justice RS Chauhan administered the oath of office to Soundararajan at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, his cabinet colleagues, Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy and other senior officials attended the ceremony.

Soundararajan, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Tamil Nadu, is the second Governor of Telangana.

She succeeded ESL Narasimhan, who had nearly a decade long stint as the Governor of undivided Andhra Pradesh and as Governor of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Narasimhan was serving as Governor of only Telangana after the appointment of a full-time Governor for Andhra Pradesh in July.

On Sunday evening at 4 PM at the Raj Bhavan, Soundararajan will administer the oath to new Cabinet Ministers as Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to expand his Cabinet.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, his cabinet colleagues and senior officials welcomed Soundararajan on her arrival from Chennai. She received the Guard of Honour from a police contingent.

