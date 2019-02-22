हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
K. Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana announces Rs 25 lakh to kin of Pulwama attack victims

As soon as the House met for the Budget session, the Chief Minister moved the resolution and termed the attack as "inhuman" and "barbaric".

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday announced Rs 25 lakh financial assistance each to kin of the 40 CRPF troopers killed in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack. He made the announcement while moving a resolution in the state Assembly to condemn the terror attack claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit.

The resolution was unanimously passed with members cutting across party lines condemning the carnage. The House also observed a two-minute silence. As soon as the House met for the Budget session, the Chief Minister moved the resolution and termed the attack as "inhuman" and "barbaric".

"This was an attack on the nation," he said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families." Leader of Opposition Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the entire nation was united behind the families of the victims.

Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) legislator Ahmed Balala and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Raja Singh also backed the resolution and condemned the attack.

K. Chandrashekhar RaoPulwama terror attackMartyrs Financial aidPulwama attack victimsTelangana
Telangana Congress to contest all 17 seats in state in Lok Sabha elections

