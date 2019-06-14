K Chandrashekar Rao invites Fadnavis for Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project inauguration

MUMBAI: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao Friday met Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at his Mumbai residence and invited him for the inauguration of Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project. The two leaders also held talks on water and agrarian crisis.

Thanking Rao, Fadnavis also took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank you for your kind words CM KCR ji ! It is our commitment and duty to work with positive approach for the cause of water and farmers ! @TelanganaCMO”

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is on the verge of completion and is designed to irrigate 4.5 million acres in drought-prone areas of Telangana, said a statement Rao's office. The project will be inaugurated on June 21 at 10.30 am at Medigadda village, Jayashanker Bhoopalapally District.

“I would like to extend my personal invitation to you to be the Chief Guest at the inaugural function, which will be very appropriate as a symbol of active interstate cooperation,” said Rao.