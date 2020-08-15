हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telangana

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao directs officials to set up Control Rooms after heavy rainfall warning

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the state government officials to be on high alert due to the heavy rains and flood situation in the state.  

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao directs officials to set up Control Rooms after heavy rainfall warning

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the state government officials to be on high alert due to the heavy rains and flood situation in the state.  

Several tanks and canals are overflowing due to the heavy rains occurring in the state. At several places, the floodwater has inundated the roads.

In view of the heavy rainfall warning, the CM reviewed the rain and flood situation in the state on Saturday. The Chief Minister also spoke with the Chief Secretary, DGP and his council of ministers. 

The CM reviewed the district-wise situation and gave valuable suggestions.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also instructed the officials to set up two Control Rooms in Hyderabad. He also instructed the Ministers to stay put in their respective districts, coordinate with the Collectors and police officials on a regular basis.

United Karimnagar and Warangal districts have recorded the highest rainfall and tanks in these districts are filled to their capacity. The CM said that officials should be more alert in these two districts particularly.

Meanwhile, two helicopters have been kept ready and they will be utilised to rescue people stranded during the flood. 

Along with the two helicopters owned by the state, one chopper from the Army has also been kept on standby mode for use on short notice.

Tags:
TelanganaK Chandrashekhar Raocontrol roomsTelangan rainfall warning
Next
Story

Hyderabad school comes forward to save Meedikunta Lake, raises funds for its upkeep
  • 25,26,192Confirmed
  • 49,036Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M2S

Video: 74 photos of 74th Independence Day