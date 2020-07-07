Telangana old secretariat building demolition begins, new one to be built in Saifabad

Hyderabad: The Roads and Buildings department of Telangana has started demolishing the old secretariat building in Hyderabad to build a new one in the Saifabad area, the heart of Hyderabad city.

According to reports, the demolition work began last night. The police have closed all the roads leading to secretariat building.

The demolition of the old structure began after the Telangana high court cleared the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana government’s proposal for the construction of a new secretariat building in Saifabad.

The High Court last week dismissed PILs filed by activists against the demolition.

Last year, the Chief Minister KCR, as he is popularly known, had decided to demolish the existing structure and build a Vaastu-compliant new Secretariat building.

KCR had earlier announced to build an expansive new Secretariat to accommodate all offices in one place.

The Telangana Chief Minister’s office has meanwhile released the design of the new secretariat building.