Telangana RTC employees call off strike after 52 days

Hyderabad: The employees of state-owned Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) called off their 52-day long strike on Monday.

TSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) leader Ashwathama Reddy asked all the employees to report for duty from Tuesday. He appealed the temporary drivers, conductors and other staff not to report for duty as the regular employees have decided to end the strike.

Nearly 50,000 employees were on strike since October 5 to press for various demands, including the demand to merge TSRTC with the government. About 1,500 employees later returned to duty following an appeal by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.