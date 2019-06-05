TRS sweeps rural local body polls in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana swept the rural local body elections by winning 449 of the total 538 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) on Wednesday. Congress bagged 75 ZPTCs, while the BJP secured eight, according to the final tally announced by the State Election Commission.

In the elections to 5,817 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies, the TRS won 3,548, while Congress and BJP managed to win 1,392 and 208 Mandal Parishads respectively. The performance of the Telugu Desam Party, CPI and CPI(M) continued to be poor.

ORDINARY ELECTIONS TO MPTCs 2019 Election Results District No.Of Mandals Total No. Of MPTCs BJP CPI CPM INC TDP TRS Others Independents Adilabad 17 158 33 0 0 28 0 83 0 14 Komaram Bheem 15 123 3 2 0 21 0 81 0 16 Mancherial 16 130 0 1 0 36 0 78 1 14 Nirmal 18 156 4 0 0 39 0 64 0 12 Nizamabad 27 299 35 0 0 45 0 188 0 31 Jagtial 18 214 16 0 0 30 0 116 0 10 Peddapalli 13 138 6 0 0 33 0 90 2 7 Jayashankar 11 106 2 0 0 3 0 33 5 2 Bhadradri 21 220 0 17 9 23 12 110 0 32 Mahabubabad 16 198 0 0 0 10 0 48 0 3 Warangal Rural 16 178 0 0 0 9 0 35 0 1 Warangal Urban 7 86 1 0 0 12 0 62 0 11 Karimnagar 15 178 12 0 0 22 0 89 2 27 Rajanna Sircilla 12 123 7 0 0 15 0 54 0 17 Kamareddy 22 236 0 0 0 18 0 41 0 5 Sangareddy 25 295 2 0 0 102 0 176 0 15 Medak 20 189 0 0 0 46 0 116 0 27 Siddipet 23 229 3 0 1 17 0 107 0 36 Jangaon 12 140 0 0 0 12 0 34 0 1 Yadadri Bhongiri 17 177 1 3 5 72 0 85 0 11 Medchal-Malkajgiri 5 42 1 0 0 13 0 18 0 10 Rangareddy 21 257 16 0 1 56 0 104 2 21 Vikarabad 18 221 0 0 0 75 0 138 0 8 Mahabubnagar 14 184 4 0 0 29 0 72 0 8 Jogulamba Gadwal 12 141 11 0 0 4 0 69 0 6 Wanaparthy 14 128 0 0 0 14 0 57 0 8 Nagarkurnool 20 212 3 0 0 20 0 46 0 1 Nalgonda 31 349 4 2 5 133 0 192 0 13 Suryapet 23 235 3 2 2 49 2 109 0 7 Khammam 20 289 0 7 14 58 5 168 0 37 Mulugu 9 86 0 0 0 23 0 48 0 1 Narayanpet 11 140 5 0 0 2 0 22 0 2

The election for 539 ZPTCs and 5,817 MPTCs were held in three phases in May. The counting of votes started on Tuesday and ended on Wednesday. Upbeat over his party's 'historic' win, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said responsibility on the party grew following the massive victory in the rural local body polls.

ORDINARY ELECTIONS TO ZPTCs, 2019 Sl No District No.Of Mandals BJP INC TRS Others Independents 1 Adilabad 17 5 3 9 0 0 2 Komaram Bheem 15 0 1 14 0 0 3 Mancherial 16 0 3 12 0 1 4 Nirmal 18 0 5 9 0 1 5 Nizamabad 27 2 2 23 0 0 6 Jagtial 18 0 1 15 0 0 7 Peddapalli 13 0 2 11 0 0 8 Jayashankar 11 0 1 4 1 0 9 Bhadradri 21 0 3 16 0 2 10 Mahabubabad 16 0 0 6 0 0 11 Warangal Rural 16 0 0 6 0 0 12 Warangal Urban 7 0 0 7 0 0 13 Karimnagar 15 0 0 14 0 0 14 Rajanna Sircilla 12 0 1 8 0 0 15 Kamareddy 22 0 3 4 0 0 16 Sangareddy 25 0 5 20 0 0 17 Medak 20 0 2 18 0 0 18 Siddipet 23 0 1 16 0 0 19 Jangaon 12 0 0 3 0 0 20 Yadadri Bhongiri 17 0 5 12 0 0 21 Medchal-Malkajgiri 5 0 1 4 0 0 22 Rangareddy 21 0 3 13 0 0 23 Vikarabad 18 0 3 15 0 0 24 Mahabubnagar 14 0 0 9 0 0 25 Jogulamba Gadwal 12 0 0 7 0 0 26 Wanaparthy 14 0 1 7 0 0 27 Nagarkurnool 20 0 0 6 0 0 28 Nalgonda 31 0 7 24 0 0 29 Suryapet 23 1 1 13 0 0 30 Khammam 20 0 3 17 0 0 31 Mulugu 9 0 1 7 0 0 32 Narayanpet 11 0 0 4 0 0

Here are the live updates:

* In Karimnagar district, the party won 13 ZPTCs of the total 15 and 77 MPTCs. The TRS bagged 77 of the total 178 MPTCs in the poll. Congress and BJP emerged victorious in 21 and 12 MPTCs respectively. The party, however, lost in Chinna Mulkanur, an adopted village of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the MPTC (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency) polls.

* In Nizamabad district, TRS lost in Pothangal, the village of the in-laws of former TRS MP K Kavitha, daughter of Rao. She was defeated by her BJP rival in Nizamabad in the recent Lok Sabha poll. The polls were held in three-phases last month.