TS SSC results 2019: Telangana Board likely to release Class 10 board exam results on Monday

TS SSC Class 10 results 2019: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) is likely to release the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examination results 2019 on Monday, 6 May. The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE), though is yet to give an official confirmation regarding when the Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results will be released.

Once released, the students will be able to access the results on the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education's (TSBSE) official website bse.telangana.gov.in. The Telanagana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examinations were held from 16 March to 2 April.

Here is how students can check the Telangana Board Class 10 exams results:

1: Log on to the board's official website bse.telangana.gov.in

2: Look for the tab which says TS SSC 2019 result and click on it

3: Enter the details like hall ticket number, roll number, date of birth, as required

4: The TS SSC 2019 result will then be displayed on your screen.

5: Students should download the marksheet and take a print out for future reference

At least 5,52,302 students appeared for the Class 10 exam this year which inludes 2,55,318 boys and 2,52,492 girls across 11,023 schools.