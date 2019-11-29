हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telangana

Veterinary doctor raped, set on fire in Hyderabad outskirts

The charred body of victim was recovered at Chatanpally bridge near Shadnagar town in the Ranga Reddy district.

Veterinary doctor raped, set on fire in Hyderabad outskirts
Represenational Image

Ranga Reddy: A burnt body of a woman veterinary doctor was found at an underpass in Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. The body has been identified as that of 27-year-old Priyanka Reddy. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

"We received a complaint in Shamshabad Rural Police Station from her sister. Priyanka Reddy working as a veterinary doctor at Kollur had gone to a hospital for treatment and while returning her vehicle's tires got punctured. Today morning, Priyanka was found brutally murdered and burnt at Shadnagar outskirts," ACP of Shadnagar, V Surender said on Thursday.

Priyanka Reddy, who had left her house in Shadnagar for Kolluru village to attend her duties at a veterinary hospital, had called her sister on Wednesday night and had informed that her two-wheeler had broken down while returning home. 

Narrating the ordeal, the victim's sister said, "Last night I spoke to her and Priyanka told me she is scared and later when I called her phone was off. We searched for her but we could not find anything so later we filed a complained in the police station."

A case has been registered under relevant sections and further probe into the matter is underway. The police is monitoring the CCTV footage from a nearby toll gate for clues.

Tags:
TelanganarapeShadnagarRanga ReddyTelangana rape
Next
Story

Telangana: Striking employees rejoining work 'ridiculous, unacceptable', says TSRTC MD Sunil Sharma

Must Watch

PT7M59S

DNA: Non Stop News, 28th October 2019