Veterinary doctor raped, set on fire in Hyderabad outskirts

Ranga Reddy: A burnt body of a woman veterinary doctor was found at an underpass in Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. The body has been identified as that of 27-year-old Priyanka Reddy. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

"We received a complaint in Shamshabad Rural Police Station from her sister. Priyanka Reddy working as a veterinary doctor at Kollur had gone to a hospital for treatment and while returning her vehicle's tires got punctured. Today morning, Priyanka was found brutally murdered and burnt at Shadnagar outskirts," ACP of Shadnagar, V Surender said on Thursday.

Priyanka Reddy, who had left her house in Shadnagar for Kolluru village to attend her duties at a veterinary hospital, had called her sister on Wednesday night and had informed that her two-wheeler had broken down while returning home.

Narrating the ordeal, the victim's sister said, "Last night I spoke to her and Priyanka told me she is scared and later when I called her phone was off. We searched for her but we could not find anything so later we filed a complained in the police station."

A case has been registered under relevant sections and further probe into the matter is underway. The police is monitoring the CCTV footage from a nearby toll gate for clues.