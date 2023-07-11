75th Emmy Awards LIVE Streaming On Lionsgate Play: Check Date; India, Malaysia and Philippines Timings

New Delhi: The prestigious Emmy Awards® is back with a bang with its 75th Anniversary celebration. Fans worldwide are gearing up to witness their favourite shows get some much-deserved recognition. Lionsgate Play, for the 3rd consecutive year, is bringing the Emmy magic straight from Los Angeles to South-East Asian audiences as the official streaming partner of this star-studded night.

EMMY AWARDS 2023 - WHEN & WHERE

The Emmys will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE on Monday, September 18, (8:00-11:00 PM ET live/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on FOX and will stream live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on September 19 from 5:30 AM IST. Viewers can also stream this glamour-filled night exclusively on Lionsgate Play in Malaysia (8 AM MYT) and the Philippines (8 AM PHT).

Moreover, for the very first time, the Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards® will be LIVE streamed on Lionsgate Play’s YouTube channel (9:00 PM IST) on 12th July.

EMMY AWARDS LIVE STREAMING

Bringing the coveted awards LIVE for the third time on the platform, Amit Dhanuka, Executive Vice President, Lionsgate, said, “Lionsgate Play is a premium streaming platform committed to bringing the best to its audiences across the globe. We are delighted to LIVE stream the 75th Anniversary celebration of the Emmy Awards® across three territories - India, Malaysia and the Philippines. It’s a milestone year for the Emmy’s and we are planning to take things a notch higher with the Nominations being LIVE streamed on our YouTube platform. It’s an exciting event for fans, and we would like to keep up the spirits to ensure the best viewing experience.”

As the Emmy Awards celebrated 75 illustrious years, the Television Academy made the decision to give the iconic statuette an update, honouring its timeless significance. Drawing inspiration from Halley's Comet, which graces us with its presence once every 75 years, the enhanced statuette pays homage to the realms of art, history, and talent.

Talking about the unveiling of the new statuette ahead of the 75th Emmy Awards, Television Academy President and CEO Maury McIntyre said “We were trying to find a way to honour the historic nature of the anniversary. Emmy is all about celebrating excellence, and it has been for three-quarters of a century. Those standards really haven’t changed significantly regardless of what era the greatest medium on Earth has been in. In that spirit, we didn’t want to veer too far with Emmy herself.”

Tune into Lionsgate Play on September 19 to watch Television’s most glamorous night unfold at the 75th Emmy Awards.