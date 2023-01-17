'90% of people are surviving in Bigg Boss 16 by just fighting with Priyanka,' says ex-contestant Manu Punjabi

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also popularly known as Janta ki Jaan seems to be taking all the limelight in the show. She has been a hot topic of discussion for every contestant and they can't stop not talking about her.

Recently, former Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi while addressing his fans said, "90% log toh ghar main isliye tike hue hai ki woh Priyanka se ladd lete hai. Abb Priyanka se ladai nahi hogi toh aadmi ghar main kese tikega. sochne wali baat hai." (90% of people in the house are surviving in the show because they fight with Priyanka, How will they survive in the house if they don't fight her? This is for one to think)

Manu Punjabi's observation about everyone fighting with Priyanka was agreed by fans as they could see in the recent nominations task how Soundarya Sharma came to fight with Priyanka even if she was not participating in the discussion. Sharma later tried to poke Priyanka and also gossiped about her at the house. The 'Mandali' also seems to be only talking about Priyanka as they are vulnerable and lost after Sajid Khan's exit.

Priyanka is a strong player in the game and her bold personality seems to be intimidating to other contestants. In the latest episode two other contestants Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Archana Gautam we're seen trying to unlock Priyank's game.

The current trend of the house only shows the powerful gameplay of Priyanka and the actress seem to be playing like a queen. She is calm and elegant and has not gone below the belt while others are unable to keep their cool. This makes Priyanka the most focused player in the Bigg Boss 16 house.