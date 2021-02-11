A list of feel-good romantic movies on OTT to watch on your next date night

Mumbai: It’s Valentine week and love is in the air! It’s that time of the year when you take a moment to appreciate your partner and all the joy they bring into your life. So, why not make the most of it and celebrate every day of Valentine week as a date night with a feel-good movie?

Going out during the pandemic isn’t an option so you might as well snuggle up with your bae, enjoy pizza and wine over a mushy movie! We have the perfect collection of movies that will overload you with romance and excitement.

6 feel-good romantic movies on OTT you can watch with your partner: Here areyou can watch with your partner:

Love Per Square Foot: Starring Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar, this is an urban love story which starts off as a cordial relationship but blossoms into love. The two lead characters get to know each other as they work in the same building. Soon, they make a plan to combine their finances to buy a house together since they can’t individually afford it. Their love story starts backwards as with love emerging at the end. You watch it on Netflix.

Holidate: As people enter their late 20s, it can be daunting to see their friends dating or getting married if they’re single, especially at family events. Two strangers with the same woes on being single during the holidays decide to be each other’s platonic plus-ones to all family events all year long. Crazy? We know! Watch to see how the unconventional arrangement unfolds on Netflix.

The Perfect Date: Featuring heartthrob Noah Centineo, this movie will remind you of young love. The plot follows a high school boy who starts a service of going on fake dates with people to fund his college education. He keeps his focus on the money but when he starts catching feelings for a girl, his plan goes for a toss. Watch it on Netflix.

Ginny Weds Sunny: This romantic comedy starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey is a lighthearted film, perfect for unwinding after a long day. Ginny and Sunny meet for an arranged marriage but she rejects him. However, Sunny finds that Ginny’s mother is still rooting for him and so they devise a plan to win Ginny’s heart. Watch it on Netflix.

To All The Boys - Always And Forever: The third and final instalment to the widely-loved series ‘To All The Boys’ is finally coming! According to the trailer, it will show the turning point in Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky’s relationship as they enter Senior year of high school. Preparing for college applications, they have no clue where they will end up and if they’ll end up together or apart. It will release on Friday (Feb 12) on Netflix.

Namaste Wahala: A new age rom-com story which explores the relationship of an Indian guy and Nigerian woman and how their families clash due to different cultures. The movie's name Namaste Wahala means ‘Hello Trouble’ which is apt as the couple face many fun challenges and difficulties in bringing their families together. The movie will release on Valentine’s day (Feb 14) on Netflix.

Happy binge-watching guys!