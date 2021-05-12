हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Green Hornet

A mean and lean remake from the 60s action blockbuster ‘The Green Hornet’ airs this Friday on &flix

The Green Hornet, a reincarnation of the superhero TV series starring Bruce Lee, is set to air on &flix this Friday at 9 PM as part of the ongoing Flix Movie League, a league that promises non-stop Blockbuster entertainment all day.

A mean and lean remake from the 60s action blockbuster ‘The Green Hornet’ airs this Friday on &amp;flix

Mumbai: Money doesn’t buy you happiness but it sure can buy you some fancy tech, big guns and a completely pimped out bulletproof car.  Not every billionaire thinks of being a vigilante, but those who do surely have a way of making it known that there’s a new wolf in town. The Green Hornet, a reincarnation of the superhero TV series starring Bruce Lee, is set to air on &flix this Friday at 9 PM as part of the ongoing Flix Movie League, a league that promises non-stop Blockbuster entertainment all day.

When an unexperienced masked crime-fighter Britt Reid (Seth Rogen), and his trusty martial arts sidekick Kato (Jay Chou) decide to become the town’s new sheriff, little do they imagine that their fates are soon sealed by a villain so daunting, unlike any foe they’ve faced.

The crime lord in the movie played by Christoph Waltz, a multiple Academy Award and Golden Globe winner adds the right touch of villainy to this Action-comedy while Cameron Diaz with her pleasant and satisfying role primarily functions as the dame who acts as the Green Hornet’s close confidante.

Don’t miss out on the cameo of Pineapple Express star James Franco in Action Blockbuster The Green Hornet On &flix this Friday at 9 PM

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
The Green Hornet&flixHollywood
Next
Story

Get motivated on the move with Huma Qureshi in new show Fit Fab Feast airing on Zee Cafe

Must Watch

PT9M53S

Bollywood Breaking: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Deverakonda to romance in next film!