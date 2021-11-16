हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Krushna Abhishek

'Aaj kal main family se bahar hun', quips Kapil Sharma Show actor Krushna Abhishek on feud with mama Govinda

Krushna and Govinda's strained relations have often been noticed, especially when recently the latter appeared on the comedy show, Krushna was not seen in that episode. Later, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja and Kashmera Shah made several statements regarding the matter. 

&#039;Aaj kal main family se bahar hun&#039;, quips Kapil Sharma Show actor Krushna Abhishek on feud with mama Govinda
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The family fued between senior actor Govinda and Krushna Abhishek has been hogging attention for quite some time now. Recently, on The Kapil Sharma Show, cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh were special guests.

During one of the fun acts, Krushna candidly quipped, "Mereko film industry ka sab pata rehta hai, meri poori family film industry mein hai. Woh alag baat hai aaj kal main family mein nahi hoon."

Not just that, Krushna being his funny self also mentioned his own wife Kashmera Shah, who worked with Rani Mukerji in Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye. Krushna plays Sapna on The Kapil Sharma Show and enacting that part, he  said, "Agar mere bhai ne Naseeruddin Shah se shaadi ki hoti toh zyada khush rehta woh."

Krushna and Govinda's strained relations have often been noticed, especially when recently the latter appeared on the comedy show, Krushna was not seen in that episode. Later, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja and Kashmera Shah made several statements regarding the matter. 

The relationship between Govinda and Krushna Abhishek’s family have been strained for a while now. Recently, when the actor appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek chose to give it a miss. 

Later, Krushna Abhishek mentioned that he wants to mend his estranged relations with his maternal uncle aka mama during one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Krushna AbhishekGovindaThe Kapil Sharma ShowKashmera shahkrushna abhishek family fuedKapil SharmaGovinda Wife
Next
Story

Abhinav Shukla shares sizzling photo of himself and Rubina Dilaik by the pool, Nikki Tamboli reacts

Must Watch

PT4M26S

Virtual meeting between Biden -Xi Jinping, both agreed on many issues