'Aaj kal main family se bahar hun', quips Kapil Sharma Show actor Krushna Abhishek on feud with mama Govinda

New Delhi: The family fued between senior actor Govinda and Krushna Abhishek has been hogging attention for quite some time now. Recently, on The Kapil Sharma Show, cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh were special guests.

During one of the fun acts, Krushna candidly quipped, "Mereko film industry ka sab pata rehta hai, meri poori family film industry mein hai. Woh alag baat hai aaj kal main family mein nahi hoon."

Not just that, Krushna being his funny self also mentioned his own wife Kashmera Shah, who worked with Rani Mukerji in Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye. Krushna plays Sapna on The Kapil Sharma Show and enacting that part, he said, "Agar mere bhai ne Naseeruddin Shah se shaadi ki hoti toh zyada khush rehta woh."

Krushna and Govinda's strained relations have often been noticed, especially when recently the latter appeared on the comedy show, Krushna was not seen in that episode. Later, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja and Kashmera Shah made several statements regarding the matter.

Later, Krushna Abhishek mentioned that he wants to mend his estranged relations with his maternal uncle aka mama during one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show.