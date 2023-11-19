Aamir Ali Gives Beautiful Tribute To Farah Khan On Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, Performs On Pehla Nasha

New Delhi: In a touching gesture to the renowned choreographer and judge Farah Khan, Aamir Ali is set to perform Farah Khan's first iconic song in the upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhla Ja 11. In the upcoming episode, Aamir Ali promises a moment of nostalgia and emotion as the actor delivers a mesmerizing performance on the timeless romantic song "Pehla Nasha."

Speaking about the tribute, Aamir Ali shared, "The theme of the performance was Pehli Baar. So the first thing I could think of is Pehla Nasha, which was Farah Ma'am's first ever song choreographed. It is also one of my favourite songs, and performing in front of her was really challenging and tough. It was all mixed feelings; I was excited, nervous, and excited at the same time. So yeah, Pehli Baar Farah Ma'am, ne yeh song choreogragh kiya tha."

The performance on "Pehla Nasha" is a celebration of the iconic song and a testament to the enduring magic that Farah Khan has brought to the dance industry.

The promo for Aamir's act is already out, and as anticipation builds for this special episode, fans look forward to a seamless fusion of nostalgia and contemporary dance as Aamir pays tribute to Farah Khan through the enchanting notes of "Pehla Nasha."