trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2689890
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
JHALAK DIKHLAA JAA 11

Aamir Ali Gives Beautiful Tribute To Farah Khan On Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, Performs On Pehla Nasha

In the upcoming episode, Aamir Ali promises a moment of nostalgia and emotion as the actor delivers a mesmerizing performance on the timeless romantic song "Pehla Nasha."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 12:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Aamir Ali Gives Beautiful Tribute To Farah Khan On Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, Performs On Pehla Nasha Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a touching gesture to the renowned choreographer and judge Farah Khan, Aamir Ali is set to perform Farah Khan's first iconic song in the upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhla Ja 11. In the upcoming episode, Aamir Ali promises a moment of nostalgia and emotion as the actor delivers a mesmerizing performance on the timeless romantic song "Pehla Nasha."

Speaking about the tribute, Aamir Ali shared, "The theme of the performance was Pehli Baar. So the first thing I could think of is Pehla Nasha, which was Farah Ma'am's first ever song choreographed. It is also one of my favourite songs, and performing in front of her was really challenging and tough. It was all mixed feelings; I was excited, nervous, and excited at the same time. So yeah, Pehli Baar Farah Ma'am, ne yeh song choreogragh kiya tha." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The performance on "Pehla Nasha" is a celebration of the iconic song and a testament to the enduring magic that Farah Khan has brought to the dance industry.

The promo for Aamir's act is already out, and as anticipation builds for this special episode, fans look forward to a seamless fusion of nostalgia and contemporary dance as Aamir pays tribute to Farah Khan through the enchanting notes of "Pehla Nasha." 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Reality Check' of Khattar government?
DNA Video
DNA: Where is biggest problem in Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation?
DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market