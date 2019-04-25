close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamir khan

Aamir Khan thanks Madhuri Dixit for working in 'Toofan Aalaya'

On the silver screen, Aamir and Madhuri have together worked in films like "Dil" and "Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin". 

Aamir Khan thanks Madhuri Dixit for working in &#039;Toofan Aalaya&#039;

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan has thanked Madhuri Dixit Nene to step in for him in an episode of "Toofan Alaya", a Marathi show on water situation in Maharashtra.

Madhuri has stepped in for the "Thugs Of Hindostan" star for the third episode of the show. 

Aamir on Thursday tweeted the link of the video and captioned it: "Thanks Madhuri Dixit Nene for stepping in for me. I made one request, she was up for it. Too sweet. Please watch. Love. a."

On the silver screen, Aamir and Madhuri have together worked in films like "Dil" and "Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin". 

"Toofan Alaya", a weekly show revolves around the water situation in the state and features a mix of Marathi film stars and people telling inspiring stories. It usually features Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao.

Aamir and Kiran are founders of the Paani Foundation, a non-profit, non-governmental organisation that is active in the area of drought prevention and watershed management in Maharashtra.

 

Tags:
Aamir khanMadhuri DixitToofan Aalayamarathi tv show
Next
Story

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday promote 'SOTY 2' on Kapil Sharma's comedy show—See pics

Must Watch

PT13M22S

PM Modi's mega roadshow and 'Ganga aarti' in Varanasi today