Aamna Sharif of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' tests negative for coronavirus, her staff is COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: Actress Aamna Sharif, who currently stars as Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', has tested negative for coronavirus. However, one of her staff members has contracted the infection. Aamna took to Instagram to reveal that her and her family's test reports are negative and for their staff, they are ensuring he gets the necessary treatment.

"Thank you to you all for your sweet messages and well wishes. Me and my family have tested negative for COVID-19. Although, one of my staff members has tested positive. We are currently in the process of isolating him and making sure he receives all the necessary treatment with precautions. A big thanks to the BMC. They have been very helpful and prompt with the entire procedure. I urge you all to do our bit by wearing a mask and social distancing. It is the only need of the hour," read her message.

In a separate post, she gave a shout-out to a COVID-19 warrior, who has sacrificed his family life to help the people in need.

Several stars of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' took the coronavirus test after Parth Samthaan, the lead actor, tested positive over the weekend. All their test reports are, however, negative.

Team 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' resumed shooting a week ago.