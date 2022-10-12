Aashiqana Season 2: Khushi Dubey opens up on her romantic scenes

New Delhi: Disney Plus Hotstar recently announced the trailer of the highly anticipated second season of director Gul Khan’s romantic thriller, Aashiqana.

The new season of the popular television show, which premieres on October 10th, will show fans a brand-new chapter of Chikki and Yash's romance after first capturing viewers' hearts with its riveting action, drama, and fan-favorite stars, Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey.

Khushi Dubey, hinting at what to expect from the second season, said, “There are so many romantic scenes in Season 2 where Yash and Chikki share the bond of husband and wife. Even their fights are very domestic which is new to their story. I am playing a wife for the first time, so I am also getting insights into how domestic life between a husband and wife works,” she said.

Here is the trailer of the season 2:

Produced under the banner of Gen K Studios, by series director Gul Khan, Hotstar Specials Aashiqana Season 2 is all set to release on 10 October 2022, Monday to Saturday, exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar.