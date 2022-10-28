Actor Niharika Chouksey reacts to BCCI's equal pay announcement, says 'it's a historic decision for women’s cricket in India'

New Delhi: The highly anticipated StarPlus show 'Faltu' is about to premiere, and the audience can't wait to see how the story of an unwanted girl child unfolds. It is a show about a girl whose ambitions are greater than the obstacles in her path and who is willing to go the extra mile to pursue her dreams. Faltu aspires to be a cricketer, and despite all odds, she continues to pursue her dreams in order to prove her worth to her family.

India's female cricket players will now receive the same match fees as their male counterparts in international matches, according to BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in a significant step toward equal pay. This one move is not only a change-maker but will also allow young female cricketers to pursue their dreams.

Talking about the same, Niharika Chouksey who will be seen playing an aspiring cricketer in Faltu said “This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! This one step will not only tackle discrimination but will also open big doors for millions of girls who like to dream big. I can confidently say now that we are ushering into a new era for women's cricket in India”. Adding more this, Chouksey added “Faltu is a story about a girl who dreams big despite her circumstances. Just like some girls in India, she wants to be a cricketer too. Here she gets support from her mentor who will be played by Aakash Ahuja and that is one interesting and empowering story to watch”.

The show 'Faltu' promises to be an inspirational story that holds a very strong message for society about the strength of a girl child.