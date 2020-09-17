हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajeshwari Sachdev

Actress Rajeshwari Sachdev tests positive for coronavirus, quarantines herself at home

Rajeshwari Sachdev is currently seen in the TV show 'Shaadi Mubarak'.

Actress Rajeshwari Sachdev tests positive for coronavirus, quarantines herself at home
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@rajeshwarisachdev

New Delhi: TV actress Rajeshwari Sachdev has tested positive for coronavirus. She opened up about her diagnosis via Instagram and said that she will be home quarantined. Rajeshwari also requested those who have come in contact with her in the last few days to get themselves tested. 

"Hello everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi ...I've tested positive for COVID-19. Got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms and have isolated plus quarantined myself at home. I am under the doctor's supervision and all seems in control. I request all who might have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested and be safe. For now sab dua karein ki jaldi se theek ho jaaoon. I pray that all stay safe and covid free," she posted on Instagram.

Rajeshwari is currently seen in the TV show 'Shaadi Mubarak', which also stars Rajshree Thakur and Manav Gohil. 

Rajeshwari Sachdev is married to actor Varun Badola.

Recently, many TV stars have tested COVID-19 positive, including Himani Shivpuri, Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis and Parth Samthaan.

