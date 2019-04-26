close

Ritu Shivpuri

Actress Ritu Shivpuri does cameo in 'Nazar'

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Ritu Shivpuri is the latest entry in the supernatural show "Nazar".

She has been roped in for a cameo role in the show.

"I play a supernatural being - Kohra (fog) who is also Ansh's (actor Harsh Rajput) cousin, Neha's (actress Resham P S) mother-in-law," Ritu said in a statement.

"Kohra's entry will bring some unexpected twists in the life of the Rathod family. Since I have never played a supernatural character before, I am excited and thrilled to play Kohra and bring out her uniqueness and distinctiveness," she added.

Known for her performance in the popular 1993 movie "Aankhen", she has also featured in shows like "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon" and "24".

 

