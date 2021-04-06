Actress Sonali Kulkarni to host 'Crime Patrol Satark: Justice Reloaded'

New Delhi: Actress Sonali Kulkarni is all set to host 'Crime Patrol Satark: Justice Reloaded'. The series is expected to start on April 5.

In the new edition, the actress will talk about the importance of filing a case on time. The show will present a dramatised account of heinous crimes which have remained unsolved.

Talking about her new role, Sonali says: "I've just started working with the Crime Patrol team. They are simply fabulous. A performer gets a high by working with such a spirited and perfectionist team. For me, the show is like a torchlight, which is trying to make us aware, and I would like to be that torchbearer for the team by making people ‘satark' (alert) to be responsible for what we do, instead of falling into traps. Let us be wise and responsible."

The show was earlier hosted by Anup Soni.

"I have watched Anup's work since then, and what he does always generates curiosity – whether it is a series or a TV show. So, Crime Patrol and Anup have a strong association for me, and the kind of trust and compassion that he has evoked in people's heart, is something very special for me," she says.

She adds: "I feel proud of him as a friend and as an actor. As far as taking up this season of Crime Patrol is concerned, it is like taking the baton forward from Anup, and I hope that I make him proud. The opportunity came through Rakesh Sarang, and I am so happy that he thought of me as an anchor."

'Crime Patrol Satark: Justice Reloaded' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.